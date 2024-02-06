Nifty IT index soars nearly 3%; HCL, TCS touch new all-time highs – here's why
HCL Tech and TCS were the top gainers in the Nifty IT index, reaching new record highs. The robust performance of the IT sector also contributed to the Nifty 50, which concluded today's session with a gain of 0.72%, settling at 21,929 points.
The Indian IT sector exhibited robust performance in Tuesday's trading session, marked by a stellar rise of nearly 3% in the Nifty IT index. The impetus for this upward momentum stems from positive developments in the sector's key geography, the United States.
