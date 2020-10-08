Nifty IT index surges to record high, TCS lifts Nifty to nearly 8-month high

Indian shares ended higher for a sixth session as TCS and Wipro powered gains in IT stocks. The Nifty ended up 0.82% at 11,834.60 - its highest in about eight months. The Sensex closed up 303 points to 40,182.67. IT stocks were among the top gainers on the blue-chip Nifty 50, leading the Nifty IT index up as much as 5.5% to a record high.

Wipro Ltd was the top gainer on the Nifty with a 7.2% rise. The company said its board would consider a share buyback at a scheduled meeting on Oct. 13. Shares in TCS also jumped 5.5% to hit a record high, a day after the company unveiled a ₹16,000 crore buyback plan.

Some analysts have turned cautious after the sharp rise of Nifty over the past few sessions. "The euphoric rise in the Nifty without backing of any large macro positives suggest continuation of sector rotation. The negative advance decline ratio hints at profit taking across the broader market while the traders seem to be concentrating on stocks/sectors that are announcing news/developments/results," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Shares of private lender Bandhan Bank Ltd ended 1.4% higher after reporting a rise in loans and deposits.

124 listElement-graph-11602157756279-124

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"A good start to Q2 result led by the IT & Banking sector, along with positive announcements like buyback has lifted the market. At the same time, expectation of a stimulus in India and the US has improved. Initially, the thought was that the domestic stimulus will be small due to weak fiscal position, which changed positively post few comments from government officials, and now the expectation has become bigger. The market is moving positively in-line with the enhancement of easy money policy and the corporate results."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"The robust results from the IT major, TCS, boosted the sentiment and that reflected in other IT majors too. Participants will now be eyeing the outcome of the MPC’s policy meet scheduled tomorrow i.e. 9th October. It is widely expected that RBI would maintain the status quo on rates however, the commentary on growth, moratorium and inflation would be actively tracked. Further, stock-specific volatility would remain high as more companies would announce their quarterly numbers."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The Nifty cooled off after a flying start; this could be a situation of profit booking. However, the overall trend continues to remain positive and we could accumulate long positions on dips with a target of 12000 and then 12200 keeping a stop loss of closing below 11400."

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

"The BSE SENSEX vaulted past the 40k mark today morning powered by TCS and the IT biggies with good support from large Cement majors. Although the sector rotation did exhibit a polarised market, afternoon trade witnessed buying interest in Pharma despite profit-taking".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via