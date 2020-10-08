Nifty IT index surges to record high, TCS lifts Nifty to nearly 8-month high

"A good start to Q2 result led by the IT & Banking sector, along with positive announcements like buyback has lifted the market. At the same time, expectation of a stimulus in India and the US has improved. Initially, the thought was that the domestic stimulus will be small due to weak fiscal position, which changed positively post few comments from government officials, and now the expectation has become bigger. The market is moving positively in-line with the enhancement of easy money policy and the corporate results."