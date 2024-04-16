Nifty IT index tumbles over 2.5% to hit new 2024 low on fading Fed rate cut expectations
Indian IT stocks faced persistent selling pressure, with Nifty IT index dropping by 2.5%. The decline was driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East and robust U.S. retail data, raising concerns about delayed rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Indian IT stocks faced persistent selling pressure in today's trading session. Starting with the opening bell, the stocks experienced downward momentum, resulting in the Nifty IT index plummeting by 2.57% to reach an intraday low of 33,576 points, hitting the lowest level in CY24.
