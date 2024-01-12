 Nifty IT Index up 4%, hits 52-week high; Infosys rises 6%, TCS 3% | Mint
Nifty IT Index up 4%, hits 52-week high; Infosys rises 6%, TCS 3%

 Ujjval Jauhari

Q3 Results- Nifty IT Index gained more than 4.4% in the morning trades on Friday post results declared by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys on Thursday. Infosys saw its share price gain more than 5% while TCS gained more than 3%

Nifty IT Index gains more than 3% (Mint)Premium
Nifty IT Index gains more than 3% (Mint)

Nifty IT Index gained more than 4% in the morning trades on Friday post results declared by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys on Thursday.  The results came, after the market hours. The Nifty IT Index also scaled 52-week highs with  Infosys seeing its share price rise almost 7% while TCS share price was up more than 3%. 

The expectations from IT companies had remained subdued during the December quarter . The impact of rise in furloughs, weak macros, wage hikes  weak demand environment were expected to weigh on their earnings..

The impact was visible , nevertheless the earnings performance by Infosys and TCS came in line or better than analysts expectations.

Infosys reported consolidated net profit of 6,106 crore, declined over 7 percent from 6,586 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue could just grow1.3 percent to 38,821 crore versus 38,318 crore in the same period last year.

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd post results said that the revenues and margins beat expectations while Infosys net profit was better than expectations. 

Infosys' 3QFY24 revenues of US$4.7bn, declined 1%  in constant currency terms, which as per Jefferies beat their and consensus estimates despite the one-time impact of the cybersecurity issue at McCamish. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margins at 20.5%, declined 70bps sequentially, however were also ahead of Jefferies estimates, partly due to lower costs. Profits, were in line with estimates, due to higher than expected tax rate which offset the Ebit beat, said analysts at Jefferies

The TCS' revenue of $7.3bn, up 0.9% sequentially too came largely in line with Jefferies estimates. EBIT margin at 25%, rose 70bps sequentially was slightly ahead of Jefferies estimate and was a key positive surprise. Profits at Rs111 billion ( 11097 crore), up 2% YoY was in line with estimates due to higher than expected exceptional items related to legal settlement.

 

 

 

 

 

 

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates later)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 12 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST
