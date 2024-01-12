Nifty IT Index up 4%, hits 52-week high; Infosys rises 6%, TCS 3%
Nifty IT Index gained more than 4% in the morning trades on Friday post results declared by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys on Thursday. The results came, after the market hours. The Nifty IT Index also scaled 52-week highs with Infosys seeing its share price rise almost 7% while TCS share price was up more than 3%.
