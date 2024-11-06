Nifty IT jumps 3% ahead of US election outcome; TCS, Infosys among lead gainers: What is driving IT stocks?

IT stocks saw significant gains on Wednesday morning, boosting the Nifty IT sectoral index over 3%. Major players like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro experienced 3-4% increases despite concerns about the upcoming 2024 US election.

Nishant Kumar
Updated6 Nov 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Nifty IT jumps 3% ahead of US election outcome; TCS, Infosys among lead gainers: What is driving IT stocks?
Nifty IT jumps 3% ahead of US election outcome; TCS, Infosys among lead gainers: What is driving IT stocks?(Shutterstock)

IT stocks posted strong gains in Wednesday morning trade, lifting the Nifty IT sectoral index higher despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding the 2024 US election outcome. The Nifty IT index jumped over 3 per cent with stocks such as Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, TCS, Infosys and Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra jumping 3-4 per cent. Around 11:10 am, the IT pack was up with gains of 3.05 per cent with all 10 components in the green.

While the final outcome of the US presidential election will be clear later, early trends show former President Donald Trump taking the lead against Vice President Kamala Harris.

As Mint reported, citing initial projections by the Associated Press, Donald Trump has been projected as the winner in Kentucky and Indiana. He is leading in 19 US states compared to Kamala Harris, who is leading in 3 US states.

Also Read | Market rebound in sight as Donald Trump leads in US presidential race

US media projected early that Trump has won the key battleground state of Georgia, flipping the state from its 2020 Democratic vote and delivering a significant setback to his rival, Kamala Harris.

Track US Election 2024 Key Highlights Here

What is driving IT stocks?

Early election trends show Trump taking the lead, bolstering the dollar index. A stronger dollar benefits Indian IT companies, as they generate a significant portion of their revenue in US currency while bearing most of their operational costs in Indian rupees.

Experts say the expectations of a Republican sweep in the US election is a key positive for the IT players as Trump's policies are expected to strengthen the dollar.

Also Read | How could a Trump or Harris win impact India’s economy & sectors? Key scenarios

"Given their significant presence in the US market, IT companies may benefit from a rebound in US equities following the Republican sweep in the US elections, which is one of the major factors behind today's gain," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Also Read | Trump’s 2nd term would have limited negative impact on Indian IT sector: Report

"Strong quarterly results from IT companies or optimistic profit expectations could stimulate purchasing interest. Another reason is that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) may be reviving their interest in Indian IT stocks, which would raise buying pressure," said Gour.

 

Also Read | A Republican sweep in US election may trigger major policy changes: Jefferies

However, brokerage firm JM Financial believes Trump’s Presidency, while headline negative, will have limited impact on India IT Services players.

The brokerage firm pointed out that the US President has significant executive powers over immigration. The outcome of the US presidential elections will, therefore, have ramifications over the future of employment-based immigration.

Also Read | TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro: Which IT stock stands strongest ahead of US election?

However, JM Financial said Trump’s expansionary fiscal policy—cutting the corporate tax rate to 15 per cent from 21 per cent for domestic production—could be positive for IT Services demand as it eases budgetary pressures.

Sagar Shetty, a research analyst at StoxBox, said investors are keeping a close eye on the US election, as the election's conclusion will clarify the policy direction with potential policy changes that could attract new opportunities for companies, including favourable trade agreements and regulatory changes.

On the macroeconomic front, the US non-manufacturing PMI data suggested accelerated service activities in October. The PMI rose to 56.0 in October from 54.9 in September, a more than two-year high, indicating healthy growth in the service sector.

Also, with the upcoming rate cut expectations and improving employment status, the US economy's position is likely solidifying. The combination of all such elements is highly favourable for IT companies, fueling higher discretionary spending by clients in the coming quarters, Shetty said.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNifty IT jumps 3% ahead of US election outcome; TCS, Infosys among lead gainers: What is driving IT stocks?

Most Active Stocks

ITC share price

480.40
12:39 PM | 6 NOV 2024
0.35 (0.07%)

Infosys share price

1,815.90
12:39 PM | 6 NOV 2024
62.1 (3.54%)

Tata Steel share price

152.00
12:39 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-0.3 (-0.2%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,608.60
12:39 PM | 6 NOV 2024
33.2 (0.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

EPL share price

275.80
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
13.8 (5.27%)

National Aluminium Company share price

239.90
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
4.9 (2.09%)

City Union Bank share price

180.50
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
1.8 (1.01%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,335.90
12:24 PM | 6 NOV 2024
2.8 (0.21%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Zinc share price

516.70
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-42.75 (-7.64%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

404.45
12:34 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-12.8 (-3.07%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,262.00
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-32 (-2.47%)

Timken India share price

3,341.00
12:33 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-79.15 (-2.31%)
More from Top Losers

Eclerx Services share price

3,330.00
12:34 PM | 6 NOV 2024
298.1 (9.83%)

CCL Products India share price

733.25
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
64.85 (9.7%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,463.00
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
1067 (7.41%)

Syrma SGS Technology share price

540.70
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
34.15 (6.74%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,365.00110.00
    Chennai
    80,371.00110.00
    Delhi
    80,523.00110.00
    Kolkata
    80,375.00110.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.