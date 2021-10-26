Nifty IT outperforms benchmarks; turn positive after 4 sessions of losses

While the sector has witnessed a small blip in the last 1 month, experts are strongly bullish on the sector. According to experts, many factors are boosting the growth for this sector like global digitisation, technological advancement, Digital India roadmap, among others. The revival of the US economy and the strengthening of the dollar is also good news for the sectors. Even when the whole nation was battling the pandemic, deal wins for the sectors did not get an impact but rather kept rising indicating the potential and demand for tech services across the globe.