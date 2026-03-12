Nifty IT outperforms Nifty 50 since US-Iran war began: Is it a good contrarian buy amid stock market crash?

Indian IT stocks have been under intense pressure in recent months as fears grow that artificial intelligence could disrupt the traditional outsourcing model that has powered the sector for decades. Yet, the recent escalation in the US–Iran conflict has added a new dynamic to the outlook, raising the question of whether the beaten-down sector could emerge as a contrarian opportunity for investors.

Advertisement

While benchmark indices have slipped over 5% since the start of the conflict, the Nifty IT index has relatively outperformed, falling only about 3% during the same period. The limited decline reflects the sector’s unique position in global markets, where currency movements and export revenues play a crucial role.

Despite this short-term resilience, the broader trend remains weak. The Nifty IT index has fallen 15.5% in the past month, 22% over three months, 18% over six months, and 21% over the past year as investors reassess the sector’s long-term growth trajectory.

The sell-off has been accompanied by significant foreign investor exits. According to NSDL data, foreign institutional investors sold IT stocks worth ₹11,000 crore in the first half of February and another ₹5,993 crore in the second half, reflecting mounting global concerns about how generative AI could reshape the industry.

Advertisement

While the ongoing US–Iran conflict has broadly weighed on equity markets by triggering risk-off sentiment, the IT sector could see a partial cushion from currency movements, making it a good contrarian buy for investors. Geopolitical tensions have weakened emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee, which tends to benefit export-oriented industries. Since a large share of Indian IT companies’ revenues is billed in US dollars, a weaker rupee increases the value of those earnings when converted into rupees. This currency tailwind can help offset slower demand growth and margin pressures, providing some support to IT stocks even during periods of global market turbulence.

Is it a good time to buy IT stocks? Despite the challenges, some analysts believe the recent correction in the IT stocks may create opportunities for selective investors. Moreover,

Advertisement

Prasenjit Paul, Equity Research Analyst at Paul Asset & Fund Manager at 129 Wealth Fund, cautioned that investors must distinguish between short-term rebounds and sustainable long-term opportunities.

“Investors should differentiate between tactical rebounds and durable bottom formation. That said, we believe the real alpha opportunity lies beyond generic IT services. Multibaggers are likely to emerge from IP-led, niche technology businesses,” Paul said.

Paul believes companies with strong domain expertise in mission-critical technologies and sticky enterprise relationships are better positioned to generate superior returns. In his view, investors should focus more on individual stock selection rather than broad sector exposure during periods of volatility.

Other analysts argue that concerns about artificial intelligence replacing traditional outsourcing work may be exaggerated.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said that while automation could replace some routine IT jobs, the technology will also create new opportunities.

Advertisement

“With increasing applications of artificial intelligence, many industries worry about a structural slowdown in IT services because some routine tasks can be automated. However AI will also create new opportunities in cloud computing, data analytics and cybersecurity,” Singh said.

Singh added that global enterprises will continue to depend on technology partners to implement and manage new digital systems, suggesting that Indian IT companies may evolve rather than decline.

Currency movements could also support the sector. Singh noted that rupee depreciation and global uncertainty tend to benefit IT exporters because a large portion of their revenues are earned in US dollars.

Brokerage Nuvama also maintained a positive medium- to long-term outlook for the sector, even though it expects near-term volatility to persist.

Advertisement

According to the brokerage, the sharp correction in IT stocks over the past two months has made valuations attractive. It also noted that while generative AI has raised concerns about the industry’s future, the technology does not represent an existential threat.

Nuvama believes enterprises will continue to rely on system integrators to customise and manage plug-and-play AI tools according to their specific business needs.

For now, the sector sits at a critical crossroads. Structural disruption fears from artificial intelligence continue to cloud the outlook, but weaker currency trends and attractive valuations are beginning to shift the risk–reward equation for investors willing to take a contrarian view.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.