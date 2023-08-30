Nifty IT outperforms Nifty, up 4% in August; what should be your strategy for the IT sector?4 min read 30 Aug 2023, 12:56 PM IST
After five months of gains, the Nifty index is set to end August with losses due to inflation concerns and higher interest rates. However, the Nifty IT pack is up 4% this month, driven by the positive outlook for the US economy and the expected demand for AI-related work.
After five consecutive months of gains, equity benchmark Nifty looks set to end August with losses amid concerns over the re-emergence of inflation, anticipation of a longer phase of higher interest rates and rich valuation of the Indian market. On the other hand, the Nifty IT pack is set to buck the trend. While the majority of sectoral indices are in the red, the Nifty IT pack is up about 4 per cent this month against a nearly 2 per cent loss in the Nifty index.
