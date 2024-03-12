Nifty IT rises 1.5% in a weak market; TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys among top gainers
While a majority of sectoral indices traded with losses, the Nifty IT index rose about 1.5 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday, March 12, with stocks such as TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Infosys rising 1-2 per cent.
Most IT stocks saw decent traction in the morning session of trade on Tuesday, March 12, bolstering their sectoral index amidst an otherwise lacklustre market.
