Nifty IT rises 1.5% in a weak market; TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys among top gainers

Most IT stocks saw decent traction in the morning session of trade on Tuesday, March 12, bolstering their sectoral index amidst an otherwise lacklustre market.

While a majority of sectoral indices traded with losses, the Nifty IT index rose about 1.5 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday with stocks such as TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Infosys rising 1-2 per cent.

Around 9:30 am, the Nifty IT index was 1.33 per cent up at 37,480 with all 10 components in the green. Equity benchmark Nifty 50 was almost flat at 22,339 at that time.

The Nifty IT index has seen some consolidation in the recent past. The index is down about a per cent in the last one month against a nearly 3 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

However, over a longer timeframe, Nifty IT has showcased stronger performance compared to Nifty 50. For instance, in the last three months, Nifty IT surged by 11 per cent, surpassing the 7 per cent increase seen in Nifty 50. Similarly, over the last six months, Nifty IT has recorded a gain of 13 per cent, slightly outpacing the 12 per cent gain observed in Nifty 50.

The IT sector has been grappling with low demand amidst an economic slowdown and higher interest rates in the US.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang Equities sees "further downside risk to earnings for the Indian IT services industry for both FY25 and FY26 as current revenue assumptions seem aggressive in the context of industry commentary, the timing of turnaround in growth, prospects of US interest rate trajectory and uncertainty around US economic policies consequent to the presidential elections."

"We expect 4-7 per cent constant currency (CC) revenue growth guidance by both Infosys and HCL Tech. Even this may be at risk if the Fed funds rate is not cut materially or if enterprise customers freeze up due to US election uncertainty. We see ‘slower for longer’ demand conditions through 2024 that could pare consensus earnings expectations," Nirmal Bang said in a report on March 11.

