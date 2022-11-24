Nifty IT showing signs of strength, Bank Nifty headed towards 44K: Analyst1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 05:47 PM IST
- Nifty IT may start to do well once it manages to take out the 30,500 mark decisively: Analyst
The Indian equity market rallied sharply on the expiry day of the November series. Bank Nifty and Sensex witnessed a fresh all-time high, while Nifty ended with a record closing high. The drop in the dollar index and US bond yields following some dovish comments in US Fed minutes boosted sentiment across global markets.