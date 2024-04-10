Nifty IT underperforms Nifty 50 in last 1 year; time to take contra bets?
Nifty IT index has lagged behind Nifty 50 in the last year, but experts believe that the sector could witness a revival with improving macros and cost efficiency measures.
The Nifty IT index has underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 over the last year but improving macros in the US and an indication of rate cuts may pave the way for a fresh rebound in the sector, experts believe.
