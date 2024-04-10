Nifty IT underperforms Nifty 50 in last 1 year; time to take contra bets?

The Nifty IT index has underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 over the last year but improving macros in the US and an indication of rate cuts may pave the way for a fresh rebound in the sector, experts believe.

The Nifty IT index has underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 in the last one year. While the Nifty 50 has gained about 29 per cent over the last year, the Nifty IT index has clocked a gain of nearly 22 per cent in the same period.

The Indian stock market has seen healthy gains in the last six months, with the benchmark the Nifty 50 rising 16 per cent. However, the Nifty IT index has gained just about 9 per cent in the same period.

View Full Image Nifty IT stocks in the last six months (Capitalmarket)

On a monthly scale, Nifty IT dropped about 7.5 per cent in March. It is about a per cent up in April so far. On the other hand, Nifty 50 gained nearly 2 per cent in March and is up with similar gains in April so far.

The road ahead

A weak discretionary spending environment amid elevated interest rates has been the biggest drag on the Indian IT sector. However, expectations of rate cuts and signs of improving macros in the developed markets have raised hopes that discretionary spending will pick up, giving a boost to IT players’ earnings.

IT players have also taken steps, such as repairing cost structures and increasing operating efficiencies, to improve their profitability.

“Companies continue to repair their cost structures, given the weak demand and moderating attrition and operating efficiencies, despite a lack of leverage from growth," Meeta Shetty, a fund manager at Tata Asset Management, observed.

Experts are of the view that the IT sector does not have a structural risk and it can see investors’ interest as the US economy is showing signs of strong momentum and the technology sector appears to be on the cusp of a technological boom due to artificial intelligence (AI).

“The slowdown in the current cycle has been more elongated than anticipated. However, we don't see a structural risk in the sector. US macro is stabilising (rate cut indications by FED), and we are at the cusp of a new technology cycle (AI) which we expect will drive demand," said Shetty.

“The deal wins over the past few quarters have come through and the book-to-bill appears strong for most companies, as clients look for cost savings to fund transformation programs. Cost take-out programs are the dominant source of demand for Indian IT; however, the deal tenures have got longer limiting revenue accretion on an annual basis," Shetty added.

Can IT be a contra play?

Experts see the Indian IT sector as a contr play at this juncture as they hope the US Fed will embark on rate reduction in the second half of the year.

“A strong US economy augurs well for the IT sector. There would be more demand for the technology upgradation and cost efficiencies. Also, AI will be a significant revenue booster for Indian IT software companies. With supply-side issues coming under control, we expect the margin to show a lot of strength in the IT software companies," said Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer at MojoPMS.

Also Read: Expert view: General Election 2024 a major trigger, upside looks limited, says Sunil Damania

Niraj Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance Company expects the outlook on margins of the Indian IT players to be better aided by the resolution of supply-side challenges, reduced attrition, and reasonable wage increments.

“The better growth outlook also stems from the fact that IT spending is now perceived as core to the sustenance of any business and no longer considered discretionary, while emerging business lines like generative AI will also aid growth. Besides, anticipation of potential rate cuts by the US Fed in 2024 is expected to boost discretionary IT spending in the BFSI space, which is a key segment of the IT sector," said Kumar.

Also Read: Expert view: Corporate earnings growth, geopolitical stability key triggers for FY25, says Niraj Kumar

However, if the US Fed delays rate cuts and the US macro numbers deteriorate, it will greatly blow the hopes of a revival in the IT sector. The market now expects three rate cuts from the Fed this year.

Also, the March quarter earnings, along with the outlook on revenue and margin, will be among the key factors determining the medium-term performance of Indian IT stocks.

Indian IT players are expected to report modest numbers for the March quarter of the last financial year.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest software services exporter, will kick start the earnings season for the fourth quarter ended March 2024 on April 12. Infosys will release its Q4 results on April 18, while HCL Technologies will announce its March quarter earnings on April 26.

Also Read: Q4 results preview: IT sector likely to report muted revenue growth with stable margins; all eyes on FY25 guidance

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!