Nifty January series outlook: 4 stocks where investors can park their money; do you own?
Apollo Tyres, IEX, Exide Industries, and Crompton Greaves are the top picks for the January series, according to Religare Broking. Here's why the brokerage sees the stocks outperforming this month.
Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose around 20 per cent in 2023, their second-best year since 2017, and were among the top-performing stock indexes globally. The broader small- and mid-caps gained about 55.62 per cent and 46.57 per cent in 2023, far outperforming the blue-chip indexes despite valuation concerns.
