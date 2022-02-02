Positive global markets and Budget-led buoyancy helped Indian markets close at a two-week high today. Led by financial and technology stocks, NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.16% higher at 17,780 while Sensex jumped nearly 700 points. Both Sensex and Nifty had jumped nearly 1.5% on Tuesday after the government outlined plans to sharply increase spending in the coming fiscal year to build public infrastructure and drive economic growth.

But the benchmark 10-year bond yield today spiked to 6.8805%, after surging in the previous session on worries over the budget's impact on borrowing figures and the fiscal deficit.

“Positive global cues combined with budget-led buoyancy triggered a gap-up start and the benchmark gradually inched higher as the day progressed. Markets are currently riding high on the back of optimism post the Union Budget. Besides, global recovery and favourable earnings are also adding to the positivity. Amid all, one shouldn’t forget that the Nifty index is still in a trading range and 18,000-18,300 would continue to act as a hurdle," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

After recovering from a recent selloff driven by worries around U.S. interest rates and inflation, the domestic indexes are now just 4% off the record highs they hit in October.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 5.5%, followed by Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank. HDFC rose 1.87 per cent after the country's largest mortgage lender reported a nearly 13 %t increase in its consolidated net profit.

FPI participation has fallen over the past two sessions which is reflected in the lower volumes, said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

“After three consecutive days of gains, Nifty could consolidate/correct a bit over the next few days even as FPIs form their view on Indian markets post the Budget. 17812-17879 could be the resistance for the Nifty over the near term while 17617 is the support," he said.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said "Indian equity remained strong during the last trading session as Nifty moved to its 61.8% retracement level of the previous fall. Going forward, Nifty needs to sustain above 17775-17800 to witness further rally toward 18000 and higher over the short term. On the lower end support seen at 17700, below which the index may consolidate over the near term." (With Agency Inputs)

