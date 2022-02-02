Nifty jumps to 2-week high. Next: near-term consolidation or move towards 18K?

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said "Indian equity remained strong during the last trading session as Nifty moved to its 61.8% retracement level of the previous fall. Going forward, Nifty needs to sustain above 17775-17800 to witness further rally toward 18000 and higher over the short term. On the lower end support seen at 17700, below which the index may consolidate over the near term." (With Agency Inputs)