Indian stock markets surged to two-month highs today, supported by strong gains in financials and a drop in global crude prices. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.18% higher at 17,670 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 708 points to 59,276.69. The Nifty added more than 3% this week, the second best week in nearly seven months.

“Nifty logged the second best week in nearly seven months rising 3.02% over the week. The new F&O series and new fiscal brought back long traders who bet on their favorite stocks," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"The stock market kicked off FY23 on a positive note. It started the day muted and in-line with global markets but strengthen as the day progressed as the broad market picked up and buying increased in sectors like Banks, Power & Realty. Drop in crude and improvement in global futures ignited the rally. Russia- Ukraine war, movement of crude and RBI monetary policy meetings next week would be the major factors that will dictate the near trend," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

After the the release of oil from its massive reserve by the United States, crude prices have retreated this week. This is seen as a positive for India, the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil.

The Nifty Bank index closed 2.1% higher. “Bank Nifty started to outperform following a breakout of the critical resistance zone of 36700-37000 and we may see further strength towards the 38000 level. On the downside, 36700-36500 will act as an immediate demand zone while 36000 is the next support level," said Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo.

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank and heavyweight mortgage lender HDFC Ltd climbed around 2.5% each.

“With the Nifty successfully breaking above 17,500, the short-term trend continues to be bullish. Thus, we suggest traders maintain a bullish bias targeting a retest of the immediate resistance zone around 17,800 levels. Declines on the downside are likely to remain capped around 17,000 levels," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

Power producer NTPC led the gains on the Nifty 50 with a 5.8% jump, while power transmission firm Power Grid Corp climbed 3.8%, boosted by what analysts said were expectations of higher electricity consumption over the coming months and reports of power shortages.

“The upside momentum seems to have picked up in the market after a small consolidation movement. The Nifty is expected to move towards 17800-18000 levels by next week, before showing another round of minor downward correction from the highs. Immediate support is placed at 17550," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

