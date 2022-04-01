Nifty kicks off FY23 in style, logs second best week in nearly 7 months

"The stock market kicked off FY23 on a positive note. It started the day muted and in-line with global markets but strengthen as the day progressed as the broad market picked up and buying increased in sectors like Banks, Power & Realty. Drop in crude and improvement in global futures ignited the rally. Russia- Ukraine war, movement of crude and RBI monetary policy meetings next week would be the major factors that will dictate the near trend," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

