Nifty likely at 19,500, Sensex at 64,500 by December 2023: Emkay Institutional Equities

NEW DELHI: India’s benchmark equity index Sensex will likely hit 64,500 while broader Nifty 50 is expected to touch 19,500 by December 2023, according to Emkay Institutional Equities, a part of the Emkay Global Financial Services.
Barring any major change in global macroeconomic and geopolitical set-up, Sensex will rise to 64,500 by the end of next calendar year (CY), indicating a 7-8% increase from current levels, it said, adding thatlargely, the rise in Nifty-50 profit after tax (PAT) in CY23 will be led by banks, auto manufcaturers and ancillaries, oil and gas firms, and IT companies.
Nirav Sheth, CEO – Institutional Equities, Emkay Global Financial Services, said, the movement of the dollar index remains a cause of concern due to the sheer impact it has on multiple things. "We expect a further instalment of rate hike by the US Fed and the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), thereby strengthening the respective currencies. We expect RBI to go on a long pause by 2QCY23."
While the movement of the dollar index, the depth and amplitude of a possible global slowdown/recession, and the timing of the US Fed’s pivot remain key factors that may impact markets, back home, the RBI seems to not be too restrictive, and will probably be following the Fed’s moves. The period for which it stays on pause and eventually starts cutting rates will be keenly watched by market participants.
Sanjay Chawla, Head, Institutional Research, Emkay Global Financial Services, said that higher-for-longer interest rates, and a sudden rise in Brent crude oil prices are potential challenges for the market in the next 6-12 months. A capex intensive budget by the government may spur investment, however global and domestic growth uncertainties may act as an impediment.