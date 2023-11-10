Nifty likely to hit 24,000-25,000 by next Diwali, says Vinit Bolinjkar of Ventura; advises adding 10% gold to portfolio
Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, sees the Nifty around 24,000-25,000 by next Diwali, which implies a 24-29 percent upside. A decent allocation of 10 percent of the portfolio in gold provides stability, he advised investors.
Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, sees the Nifty around 24,000-25,000 by next Diwali, which implies a 24-29 percent upside. For Muhurat trading, he advised investors that rather than focusing solely on the share price, it's important to evaluate the company valuations and the potential for future expansion and growth prospects. A decent allocation of 10 percent of the portfolio in gold provides stability, he added.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started