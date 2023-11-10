Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, sees the Nifty around 24,000-25,000 by next Diwali, which implies a 24-29 percent upside. A decent allocation of 10 percent of the portfolio in gold provides stability, he advised investors.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, sees the Nifty around 24,000-25,000 by next Diwali, which implies a 24-29 percent upside. For Muhurat trading, he advised investors that rather than focusing solely on the share price, it's important to evaluate the company valuations and the potential for future expansion and growth prospects. A decent allocation of 10 percent of the portfolio in gold provides stability, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Edited Excerpts:

1) Looking at the recent trend construct, it seems like we are headed for a happy Diwali. What is your Nifty target for next Diwali? Our Nifty target for the next Diwali is 24000-25000, which is around 24-29 percent upside from the current levels. The inflow of capital into emerging markets, along with a positive shift in India's economic prospects, are the primary catalysts for this anticipated growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) What trading strategy should investors follow for this Muhurat trading session? Our advice is to allocate investments into stocks with solid fundamentals and robust corporate governance. Rather than focusing solely on the share price, it's important to evaluate the company's valuations and the potential for future expansion and growth prospects.

3) What trends should one look out for in Samvat 2080? We are bullish on infrastructure, pharma, consumption (FMCG & consumer durables), engineering & capital goods and PSU banks. These sectors are expected to do well and outperform the broader indices.

4) How do you expect the next one year to be? As mentioned earlier, we see a strong upside of 24-29 percent in Nifty and this rally is expected to be driven by infrastructure, pharma, consumption (FMCG & consumer durables), engineering & capital goods and PSU banks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Is Diwali the best time for new investors to enter the market? Given the robust fundamentals of Indian firms and the Indian economy, it's always an opportune moment to invest in the Indian stock markets. Invest in fundamentally sound companies and buy on dips to average your positions.

6) Gold has risen a lot on the back of the Middle East conflict; should one prefer equities over traditional gold this Diwali? Gold is a global asset and a safe haven for investors. It works as a hedge against the global volatility. A decent allocation of 10 percent of the portfolio provides stability.

7) Stocks that you believe will turn into multibaggers in Samvat 2080? We are bullish on Zomato due to its significant turnaround and strong future growth prospects. Zomato has finally turned profitable, reporting a net profit of ₹36 crore in the Q2FY24 and the trend is likely to sustain. This is a major milestone for the company, which has been struggling to achieve profitability for many years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8) With global macro still not very positive and FII outflows continuing, what as per you is a perfect model portfolio currently for the next 1 year? More equities or more debt? Equities with a strong domestic focus and select export businesses with strong tailwinds from China+1 are expected to do well. As mentioned earlier, we believe that the capital will come from emerging markets, especially to India due to a positive shift in India's economic prospects.

9) What are your views regarding the broader markets? Is it time to avoid them and move to largecaps? Our optimism extends across the market. We anticipate that select large-cap stocks will show performance on par with mid and small-cap stocks. Our belief is that instead of categorising stocks by their market capitalisation, the emphasis should be on the growth potential and fundamental strengths of the companies.

10) One piece of advice for new investors. Our advice is to allocate investments into stocks with solid fundamentals and robust corporate governance. Rather than focusing solely on the share price, it's important to evaluate the company's valuations and the potential for future expansion and growth prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.