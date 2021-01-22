Nifty falls below 14,500. May consolidate in short term, says Geojit

"The Nifty has become slightly nervous after facing resistance at 14750. While the trend still remains positive, we need to approach the index strategically. On the upside, we can go up to 14800-14900. On the downside, we have good support at 14300. Hence traders can initiate long positions with a target of 14800 and a stop below 14300," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

