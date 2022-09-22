Nifty likely to open 150 pts lower on Fed hike news

The Nifty could gap down by around 150 points or 0.8% at the opening, cues from its derivative SGX Nifty show. This comes after the US Fed delivered the third straight 75 basis point hike overnight, taking the Fed Funds Rate to 3-3.25% range, the highest since before the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, and as priced in by the markets.

