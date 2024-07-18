Nifty likely to reach 26,398 in next 12 months: Prabhudas Lilladher

The brokerage highlights several favorable factors, including a normal monsoon and stable global commodity prices, which are expected to curb inflation and bolster rural demand. Additionally, there is anticipation of interest rate reductions later this year.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published18 Jul 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Nifty likely to reach 26,398 in next 12 months, says brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher.
Nifty likely to reach 26,398 in next 12 months, says brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has raised its 12-month forward target for the benchmark Nifty to 26,398 from 25,816, as compared to a month ago.

“In the Base Case,PL values NIFTY at 3% discount to 15-year average PE (18.6x) with March 26 EPS of 1,417 and arrives at a 12-month target of 26,398 (previously 25,816). In the Bull Case, PL values NIFTY at 5% premium to 15-year average PE 20x and arrives at a bull case target of 28,575 (previously 27,102). In Bear case, Nifty can trade at 10% discount to LPA with a target of 24,493 (previously 23,235),” the firm said.

Also Read | Motilal Oswal Alternates invests ₹190 crore from its new real estate fund

The brokerage highlights several favorable factors, including a normal monsoon and stable global commodity prices, which are expected to curb inflation and bolster rural demand. Additionally, there is anticipation of interest rate reductions later this year.

Looking ahead to the upcoming budget, PL anticipates that the government will prioritize infrastructure and capital expenditure, rural development, and support for the lower-income segment to provide additional stimulus to the economy.

PL predicts that several sectors will perform strongly, including capital goods, infrastructure, logistics/ports, EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services), hospitals, tourism, auto, new energy, e-commerce, and telecom. The expectation of normal monsoons and potential concessions for rural and middle-class segments is anticipated to rejuvenate demand in FMCG, durables, auto, retail, and building materials sectors.

Also Read | ’Nifty 50 may be at 25k by year-end; defence, railway stocks may consolidate’

“Markets are eagerly anticipating the first budget of Modi 3.0 in an environment of a strong economy and healthy fiscal condition, bolstered by a 2.1 trillion RBI dividend cushion and normal monsoons. Prabhudas Lilladher expects the government to renew its focus on infrastructure and capital expenditure, rural development, and support for the lower-income segment, along with some concessions for the tax-paying class, all of which could further stimulate the economy,” the report said.

Q1 FY25 results and union budget

The brokerage firm estimates a 4.7 per cent growth in sales, along with a 2.8 per cent decline in EBITDA and a 4.9 per cent decrease in PBT across its coverage universe. Excluding Oil & Gas, PL forecasts a 7.5 per cent increase in EBITDA and a 7.3 per cent rise in PBT. Sectors such as Auto, Capital Goods, Hospitals, AMCs, and Durables are anticipated to drive PBT growth. Conversely, Oil and Gas are expected to see a decline in EBITDA, while Banks, Cement, Chemicals, Consumer, IT, and Telecom are likely to show modest growth.

Also Read | Nifty IT extends rally, crosses 40,000 level for first time; records 7% surge in 4 sessions

The fiscal outlook for FY24 appears robust, supported by strong tax and non-tax revenues, and reduced revenue expenditure, resulting in a 9 per cent reduction in the revenue deficit and a 4.6 per cent decrease in the fiscal deficit, which now stands at 5.6 per cent of GDP, it said.

PL believes that the fiscal trajectory remains on course, bolstered by an increased RBI dividend of 2.1 trillion, providing additional room for the government to accelerate infrastructure and capital expenditure plans, enhance welfare initiatives for the public, foster job creation, and offer incentives to taxpayers.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹68,885 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
3.15L

2 of 14Read Full Story
48%

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹6.7 T

4 of 14Read Full Story
$240.5 M

5 of 14Read Full Story
$459 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
$3 B

7 of 14Read Full Story
7%

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
10%

13 of 14Read Full Story
20 Yrs

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 07:13 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty likely to reach 26,398 in next 12 months: Prabhudas Lilladher

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.45
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13 (-8.36%)

Tata Steel

166.35
03:56 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.7 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

344.75
03:54 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21.7 (6.72%)

IDBI Bank

92.19
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.27 (4.86%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Gillette India

8,002.75
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
275 (3.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue