Nifty logs another record closing high despite Nifty Bank index taking a pause

"After the bull run, banking stocks are taking a halt, in anticipation of the Supreme Court hearing on moratorium. The sector can reverse, as implication of moratorium is well factored and RBI is expected to maintain its accommodative stance with no change in rate given heightened inflation in consecutive months. Positively, more liquidity measures can be released, given weak economic outlook and to support the banking sector. Globally, the market is maintaining its gains, due to talks of stimulus and vaccination in the US and Europe."