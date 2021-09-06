Indian shares closed at a record high for a third straight session today, boosted by gains in Reliance Industries and IT stocks Global markets were mostly higher today, lifted by hopes of the US Fed not tapering its bond buying program in the near future. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.31% at 17,377.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.29% to 58,296.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities, says the markets being in an overbought situation could trigger a quick intraday correction if it trades below the 17330 support level.

“As long as the index is trading above 17,330 the uptrend texture is likely to continue up to 17450-17500 levels. On the flip side, if Nifty trades below 17330, it could trigger an intraday correction up to 17250-17210 levels," he added.

The US market will be closed today for a holiday. Weaker than expected U.S. August jobs report spurred bets that the Federal Reserve would push back its tapering timeline.

Reliance Industries settling 1.5% higher at ₹2,425.60 after scaling a record peak of ₹2,477.40 earlier. Technology stocks also advanced, with the Nifty IT index settling 1.5% higher.

“Markets are steadily inching higher, tracking favourable global markets and supportive domestic sentiment. We may see some consolidation ahead and it would be healthy however there’ll be no shortage of trading opportunities on the stock-specific front. Considering the recent momentum, it’s prudent to look for strong counters to accumulate on dips," says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmark as BSE midcap and smallcap indices ending higher by 0.4% and 1% respectively.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, says: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Though, Nifty formed a small range candle at the new highs, there is no immediate threat to a short term upside momentum for the Nifty. Initial upside targets to be watched around 17500-17600 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support is placed at 17300 levels."

