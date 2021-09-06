Nifty logs another record high but analysts warn of sharp intra-day pullbacks

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, says: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Though, Nifty formed a small range candle at the new highs, there is no immediate threat to a short term upside momentum for the Nifty. Initial upside targets to be watched around 17500-17600 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support is placed at 17300 levels."