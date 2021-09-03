Lifted by a strong surge in Reliance Industries, Indian stock markets hit new highs today with blue-chip Nifty registering its best week since early February. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index today ended 0.52% higher at 17,323.60, registering a weekly gain of 3.70%. The Sensex also posted sharp gains for this week, rising nearly 2000 points, after it ended today at 58,129, up over 250 points.

“Sensex has gone past 58000 to close the day at 58128, and the Nifty too comfortably rose to 17323. The rise was witnessed across market caps and sectors, though the uptick in midcaps and small caps was a bit muted. The improving general pandemic conditions, the GDP number indicating a continuing revival in economic activity, the increased confidence in facing a potential third wave, the stress on universal vaccination, and finally, the indications from Jackson Hole address by the Fed Chief that tapering off may start as early as later this year but rate hikes may happen much later next year, are the factors which supported the rally in the markets," said Dr. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

"The developments around the US economy, the revival of activity in Europe - both in the face of rising numbers of fresh infections -would also be factors that would matter in the coming week."

Data released today showed India's services industry returned to growth in August, expanding at its fastest pace since the pandemic began, as businesses reopened amid improved vaccination rates, a survey showed on Friday, although firms continued to cut jobs.

Global markets were muted today as investors awaited US jobs data to ascertain the pace and timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases. India's stock market, having outperformed Asian peers so far this year, has enjoyed its record highs on abundant liquidity and positive global cues, along with the Fed's dovish stance.

Reliance Industries or RIL rose over 4% to a new high while ONGC gained 3.8% as the Nifty Energy index extended gains to the ninth session. Among the Nifty stocks, HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd closed 3.2% lower and was the top loser on the Nifty 50. HDFC Life said it would buy the life insurance unit of Exide Industries for ₹6687 crore.

“Reliance Industries market capitalisation crossed 15 lakh crore and ended at its record high after news of the company's plan to enable capacity to generate at least 100 GW of electricity from renewable sources by 2030," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities for Friday.

“On the technical front, the market is witnessing a continuous positive trend and it has sustained well above 17,200-250 levels and we believe this up move will extend till 17,400-17,450 level in the short term. On the down side 17,100 is the immediate support in Nifty 50 followed by 16,900," he added.

The broader markets also posted gains. BSE midcap and smallcap indices today rose around 0.4% each.

“Large caps are playing a catch-up rally in the last one month, which is driving the benchmark to higher levels. We believe that the style rotation holds the key, moving forwards. We are in a very interesting phase of the market where benchmark indices are touching to all time high levels in which the market positioning has slowly shifted towards high quality large cap names," said Neeraj Chadawar, Head - Quantitative Equity Research, Axis Securities.

"The market breadth has narrowed in the last one month and the high quality large cap stocks outperformed the broader market. Quality theme is clearly back in focus as we had highlighted this in the last month also where the market focus was slowly shifting towards the sustainability of the returns. Allocations are now increasingly shifting towards quality stocks where the earnings visibility and the balance sheet strength are very high," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.