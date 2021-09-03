Nifty logs second best week of this year, Sensex surges 2000 points in 5 days

“Sensex has gone past 58000 to close the day at 58128, and the Nifty too comfortably rose to 17323. The rise was witnessed across market caps and sectors, though the uptick in midcaps and small caps was a bit muted. The improving general pandemic conditions, the GDP number indicating a continuing revival in economic activity, the increased confidence in facing a potential third wave, the stress on universal vaccination, and finally, the indications from Jackson Hole address by the Fed Chief that tapering off may start as early as later this year but rate hikes may happen much later next year, are the factors which supported the rally in the markets," said Dr. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

