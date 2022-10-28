Nifty logs second straight weekly gain. 18,000-plus level next week?2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 09:24 PM IST
- Analysts are hopeful that Nifty could head to 18,000-plus levels over the next few sessions.
Indian stock markets ended moderately higher today, registering their second straight weekly gain. The Nifty index opened with an uptick but profit-taking trimmed gains as the day progressed. The NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.28% to 17,786.80 at close, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.34% higher to 59,959.85, with both indices posting over 1% gain each. But broader markets struggled for traction today. The Indian rupee also posted a weekly rise on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pivot to smaller-sized rate hikes from December.