Nifty logs second straight weekly gain. 18,000-plus level next week?

“India VIX continued to cool off down 4% and now below 16 levels. Broader market however witnessed profit booking as were down 0.5%-1.0%. Banking stocks too witnessed some profit-booking after RBI called for an additional meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee on 3rd November. Auto stocks were among the major gainers after Maruti reports strong results and ahead of monthly sales data to be released next week for October which would include numbers for the Diwali festival," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.