Nifty looks strong, headed towards 15,500, say analysts

Indian stock markets hit a new high today amid broad-based gains, boosted by strong December-quarter corporate earnings and positive economic data. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose to 15,314 at day's high while BSE Sensex rose over 500 points to hit 52,000 for the first time.

Banks led the gains today with Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank rising over 2% each. Data released on Friday showed India's retail inflation softened to 4.06% in January, the lowest since September 2019.

Also Indicating some signs of recovery, industrial production recorded a positive growth of 1% in December while retail inflation cooled to a 16-month low of 4.06% in January.

"Nifty looks poised to see 15500 this week. This upmove is likely to unfold but a pull back again below 15109 will have to be considered as a weakening sign," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: "The Nifty has opened the week with a gap up and is headed to its next target of 15500. We have good support for the index at 15100 and until that does not break on a closing basis, we can buy on dips or intraday corrections. Traders are advised to maintain stops and book profits at regular intervals."

Other Asian stocks also hit record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally boosted risk sentiment.

"CPI inflation for Jan at 4.06 % and the rebound in IIP are positive news for the market. The Nifty Bank Index is up by 15.5% this year compensating for the relatively poor performance in 2020. The important take away from this and other important data pertaining to credit growth, IIP, electricity consumption, eway bills, GST collections and sales of commodities like cement and autos is that the growth recovery is gaining momentum. If this trend is sustained, corporate profits will surprise on the upside in FY 22, bringing the stock valuations down. Rising crude price is an area of concern," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Crude has been rallying for months on the back of optimism over an expected recovery in the global economy, Joe Biden's stimulus package, and hopes that slowing virus infection rates and vaccine rollouts will see a surge in demand as life gradually returns to a semblance of normality.

Brent broke the $60 marker last week, while both contracts have rallied more than 20 percent since the start of the year. (With Agency Inputs)

