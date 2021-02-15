Nifty looks strong, headed towards 15,500, say analysts

"CPI inflation for Jan at 4.06 % and the rebound in IIP are positive news for the market. The Nifty Bank Index is up by 15.5% this year compensating for the relatively poor performance in 2020. The important take away from this and other important data pertaining to credit growth, IIP, electricity consumption, eway bills, GST collections and sales of commodities like cement and autos is that the growth recovery is gaining momentum. If this trend is sustained, corporate profits will surprise on the upside in FY 22, bringing the stock valuations down. Rising crude price is an area of concern," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

