Nifty looks toppish but could extend gains if 14,500 holds: Manish Hathiramani

"Two important developments are: bond yields rising in the US and the dollar index again rising above 90. Both these are negatives from the emerging market perspective, but FII inflows continue to be robust, pushing markets higher. Meanwhile the RBI in its Financial Stability Report expressed concern about high potential NPAs of the banking system. PSU banks are likely to be under strain. The well capitalized large private sector banks are strong and are likely to gain from the woes of the PSU banks," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.