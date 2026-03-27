Traders in India’s equity market are bracing for volatility on return from the Ram Navami holiday, with option sellers looking at a significant 5% trading range for the Nifty 50 through the month-end. The positioning comes as the Friday deadline for a shaky five-day truce in West Asia looms, leaving investors caught between hopes of de-escalation and the reality of a US military deployment.
Markets may move in 5% range over Wednesday's closing
SummaryOption sellers are baking in the 22,750-23,850 range through March-end amid hopes of de-escalation in West Asia and record foreign investor selling in March.
Traders in India’s equity market are bracing for volatility on return from the Ram Navami holiday, with option sellers looking at a significant 5% trading range for the Nifty 50 through the month-end. The positioning comes as the Friday deadline for a shaky five-day truce in West Asia looms, leaving investors caught between hopes of de-escalation and the reality of a US military deployment.
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