‘Nifty may climb to 21K peak in pre-Lok Sabha election 2024 rally’3 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Indian markets have strong domestic growth and Nifty may reach 21,000 by year-end, said Niket Shah, fund manager at Motilal Oswal AMC
Indian markets have a longer runway with strong domestic growth. Nifty may reach 21k by year-end. Opportunities in the mid-cap segment with a focus on domestic consumption, financials, real estate, and IT. Themes for the year include manufacturing, IT sector recovery, and profitable growth in startups, said Niket Shah, fund manager at Motilal Oswal AMC in an interview with Livemint.
