Nifty  may cross key 20,000-mark  next  week

Nifty may cross key 20,000-mark next week2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Nifty closed up half a percent at 19819.95, the highest close since 20 July, while the Bank Nifty rose 0.6% to 45156.40, the highest closing in nine weeks after the RBI said it would wind up the ICRR by 7 October.
Mumbai: The Nifty hit a six-week intraday high before paring some of its gains led by financials and energy stocks with banking stocks witnessing renewed investor interest after the central bank announced discontinuation of incremental cash reserve ratio (ICRR) in a phased manner. The Bank Nifty outperformed the Nifty because of this.
