Nifty may hit 21,000 in 6-9 months; rally likely to be non-linear with 5-7% intermediate corrections, says ICICI Direct

 1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Ankit Gohel

The Nifty50 index could reach 21,000 in the next 6-9 months, but expect the rally to be non-linear with intermittent corrections of 5-7%, says ICICI Direct. It also believes that Indian equities will outperform developed and emerging market equities in the coming years.

The current breakout in Nifty resembles that of CY14,CY17, wherein, the index rallied 11% post breakout in subsequent six months, the brokerage noted. Premium
The current breakout in Nifty resembles that of CY14,CY17, wherein, the index rallied 11% post breakout in subsequent six months, the brokerage noted.

The benchmark Nifty50 index may hit the 21,000 level in the next six to nine months, said ICICI Direct.

The index hit a lifetime high of 19,567 on Thursday, July 13. Nifty has seen a sharp rally of over 15% since its March 2023 fuelled by sustained foreign capital inflows amid improved domestic macroeconomic conditions. According to the brokerage firm, Nifty’s lifetime highs have reinforced the uptrend.

“We reiterate structural bullish stance with Nifty target of 21,000 over 6-9 months, with strong support at 18,200," ICICI Direct said in a report.

The current breakout in Nifty resembles that of CY14,CY17, wherein, the index rallied 11% post breakout in subsequent six months, the brokerage noted. 

However, analysts at ICICI Direct also expect the rally to be non-linear with intermediate corrections of 5-7%.

Over the past four decades, third year returns of each decade have been positive with a median of 18%.

“We expect, index to maintain the same rhythm and head towards our target of 21,400 by December 2023," ICICI Direct said.

It further noted that going by past four General elections since 2004, Nifty has gained a minimum 11% in election year. The cyclical stocks tend to outperform in the election years.

BFSI, a key heavyweight sector, has delivered double digit returns in three out of four election years, while Auto, Power, Construction & Infra have been in limelight on at least three occasions.

Hence, staying invested through event related volatility has been rewarding, the brokerage house said.

It believes Indian equities to outperform developed and emerging market (EM) equities over next few years.

“Weak US dollar has been positive for foreign investments inflow to emerging markets and India stands to be a key beneficiary of the same," the brokerage report said.

ICICI Direct’s top picks among the BFSI sector includes SBI, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance and L&T Financial Services.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST
