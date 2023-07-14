Nifty may hit 21,000 in 6-9 months; rally likely to be non-linear with 5-7% intermediate corrections, says ICICI Direct1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST
The Nifty50 index could reach 21,000 in the next 6-9 months, but expect the rally to be non-linear with intermittent corrections of 5-7%, says ICICI Direct. It also believes that Indian equities will outperform developed and emerging market equities in the coming years.
The benchmark Nifty50 index may hit the 21,000 level in the next six to nine months, said ICICI Direct.
