Nifty may hit 21,000 in 6-9 months; rally likely to be non-linear with 5-7% intermediate corrections, says ICICI Direct

1 min read

The Nifty50 index could reach 21,000 in the next 6-9 months, but expect the rally to be non-linear with intermittent corrections of 5-7%, says ICICI Direct. It also believes that Indian equities will outperform developed and emerging market equities in the coming years.

