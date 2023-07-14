The Nifty50 index could reach 21,000 in the next 6-9 months, but expect the rally to be non-linear with intermittent corrections of 5-7%, says ICICI Direct. It also believes that Indian equities will outperform developed and emerging market equities in the coming years.
The benchmark Nifty50 index may hit the 21,000 level in the next six to nine months, said ICICI Direct.
The index hit a lifetime high of 19,567 on Thursday, July 13. Nifty has seen a sharp rally of over 15% since its March 2023 fuelled by sustained foreign capital inflows amid improved domestic macroeconomic conditions. According to the brokerage firm, Nifty’s lifetime highs have reinforced the uptrend.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
