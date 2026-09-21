Nifty may recover after two years of underperformance, says Anand Rathi’s Azeez

Where are HNIs actually looking for alpha when it comes to Indian equities - large caps or the broader market?

HNIs have always chosen the broader market more when performance has been good, especially through AIFs, where they think they can buy smaller stocks than in the mutual fund market. If you have patience for four or five years, you can beat the Nifty 50 or anything benchmarking itself to the Nifty by 2-3%. But I don't believe in buying it through an AIF, not at all, because there are quite a few disadvantages. The tax is a full-level problem. In a Category III AIF, the tax on the gains is accounted for in the fund itself and is reflected in the NAV. So, an investor exiting the fund can end up bearing the tax liability on gains made during their investment period. That is an important disadvantage and needs to be understood before looking at AIFs purely for alpha.