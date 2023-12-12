Despite a 10% rise, this remains the worst-performing index in 2023 so far

After a record performance in 2022, the metal stocks witnessed some consolidation in 2023. Despite a 10 percent rise, the Nifty Metal index remains the worst-performing index in 2023 till date. It had surged 22 percent last year.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty jumped almost 16 percent this year.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Realty topped the chart, surging over 72 percent, followed by Nifty Auto, up 41 percent.

Even though the metal index is the worst-performing index this year, the share prices of many metal companies in both ferrous and nonferrous space have continued to rise with some uptick seen in steel and base metal prices during the last few months.

Following the positive market sentiment, the index hit its new record high of 7,512.65 last week on December 6, 2023. It has now jumped over 44 percent from its 52-week low of 5,209.35, hit on February 28, 2023.

In 2023 YTD, the index has given positive returns in 8 months and negative in 4 so far. It added over 6 percent in December so far after around 4 percent gain in November. However, the index shed 4 percent in October.

Constituents

In 2023 YTD, of the 15 Nifty Metal constituents, only 2 have given negative returns - Vedanta (down 20 percent) and Adani Enterprises (down 26 percent). All others have been in the green.

Meanwhile, 2 have given multibagger returns this year with Jindal Stainless surging 128 percent and Welspun Corp up 123 percent.

They were followed by Ratnamani Metals and Hind Copper which jumped 81 percent and 67 percent, respectively. NMDC, APL Apollo, Jindal Steel, Steel Authority, and NALCO advanced between 20 percent and 50 percent. Tata Steel, Hindalco and JSW Steel also added 10-15 percent each.

Expert views

In the September quarter, according to Elara Securities India, there was a notable upward trend in the prices of major non-ferrous metals, excluding copper, on the London Metal Exchange (LME). Specifically, LME lead prices experienced a significant 5 percent month-on-month increase, followed by a 4 percent month-on-month rise in zinc prices and a 2 percent month-on-month increase in aluminum prices, noted the brokerage.

In addition to the non-ferrous metals, domestic Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) prices in India saw a 2 percent month-on-month increase until October 10th, it added. Similarly, long product prices also registered a 1 percent month-on-month uptick compared to the average prices in September. This price surge in the steel sector has been attributed to strong domestic demand and the escalating costs of raw materials, stated the brokerage.

Moreover, the combination of robust domestic demand and the upward trajectory of raw material prices has played a pivotal role in supporting and driving the prices of steel in the country during this period, it observed.

However, Elara also cautioned that till international metal prices see a significant uptick, domestic steel prices may also see limited upside. For base metal prices, the supply-demand scenario remains unfavorable.

Meanwhile, analysts at HSBC Global Research say that outlook for metals demand remains clouded by China property concerns and macro uncertainty in the rest of the world.

Furthermore, brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services informed, “Our channel checks confirm that vendor-level prices have remained slightly muted and are expected to remain range-bound in the near term."

According to the brokerage, domestic prices are presently trading at a premium compared to international prices. Despite this, MOFSL anticipates a positive outlook for the steel market due to increased demand from various sectors, including automobiles, infrastructure, construction, and consumer durables. The surge in demand is attributed to pre-holiday activities associated with multiple national holidays. This expected boost in demand is projected to provide support to both overall demand and prices in the domestic steel market.

