Despite a 10% rise, this remains the worst-performing index in 2023 so far
After a record performance in 2022, the metal stocks witnessed some consolidation in 2023. Despite a 10 percent rise, the Nifty Metal index remains the worst-performing index in 2023 till date. It had surged 22 percent last year.
After a record performance in 2022, the metal stocks witnessed some consolidation in 2023. Despite a 10 percent rise, the Nifty Metal index remains the worst-performing index in 2023 till date. It had surged 22 percent last year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started