Nifty metal gives breakout from recent range. Experts recommend 4 stocks to buy

Speaking on fresh strategy in regard to stock market today; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The Banking space witnessed a complete gush on Monday as it surpassed its immediate hurdle. However, it was much on the expected lines given the index was short-heavy and the immediate resistances were crossed. Apart from banks, traders should also now focus on specific metal names, which have seen a decent price wise correction. The Nifty Metal index is interestingly poised and thus names from this sector could see a positive momentum in the near term."