Nifty Metal index bounces back 3.4% from day's low amid strong spike in metal prices
Heightened tensions in the Middle East lead to a decline in Indian equity markets, while metal stocks show resilience with a marginal gain. Fresh sanctions on Russian metals by the US and UK further contribute to the upward trajectory of metal prices in global markets.
The Indian market started off Monday's trade in negative territory as heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, sparked by an Iranian drone attack on Israel in retaliation over the weekend, impacted investor sentiment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started