Nifty Metal Index rises 3%; Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, Hindalco gain up to 6% as China cuts Banks Reserve Ratios
Stock Market Today- Share prices of Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, SAIL, NMDC, Hindalco gained up to 6%, while Nalco more than 6%, leading Nifty metal Index gain 3%. China Central Bank decided to cut the reserve requirement ratio for all banks by 50 bps to boost economic growth driving gains.
The NSE metal index gained almost 3% as ferrous and nonferrous manufacturers saw sharp rise in their share prices. Share prices of Tata Steel , JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and Power gained up to 4% while Steel Authority of India Ltd saw its share price rise almost 6% on news flow around China Central Bank to cut reserve ratio requirement and boost economic growth.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started