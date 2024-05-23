Nifty Metal skyrockets nearly 1,100 points in just 9 sessions, gains over 24% in 2024 – here's why
Metal stocks surge as industrial metal prices rise, driving investor optimism. Nifty Metal is up 24.34% in 2024. Hindustan Zinc leads gains, up 126% in CY24, followed by Vedanta, MOIL, NALCO, Jindal Steel, SAIL, Coal India, and NMDC.
In recent months, metal stocks have been performing exceptionally well, driven by a sharp increase in industrial metal prices. This surge has fueled investor optimism, with expectations that higher prices will significantly enhance companies' profit margins.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started