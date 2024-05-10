Nifty Metal spikes over 1.5% on US Fed rate cut hopes; Hindustan Zinc hits record high
Indian metal stocks surged on Friday fueled by optimism around potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts and growth in China exports. Nifty Metal index gained 1.54%, with Hindustan Zinc hitting a new high. Other metal stocks also finished the trade positively.
Indian metal stocks resumed their upward momentum on Friday, with the majority of Nifty Metal constituents trading positively. This surge was fueled by increasing optimism surrounding potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts and positive indicators of a strengthening Chinese economy, resulting in a spike in base metal prices.
