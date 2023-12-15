Nifty Metal today touched a record high of 7,734.50 points intraday and gained over 2% due to weakened dollar and the expectation of US interest rate cuts in the upcoming year, which analysts believe will spur economic growth and raise demand for metals. So far in 2023, Nifty Metal index has surged 14%.

“The metal stocks are witnessing good momentum as the Dollar Index has corrected and there's an inverse correlation between both. We expect stock specific outperformance with this sector," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa. As of November 1, the Dollar index was trading at 107; it is currently at 101.6.

Eight of the fifteen stocks in the Nifty Metal index reached their 52-week high. On Friday, the stocks of Jindal Stainless, National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper, Tata Steel, NMDC, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) hit a 52-week high and gained 0.5% to more than 8%.

Among the laggards were APL Apollo Tubes, Welspun Corp, and Hindustan Zinc.

“We are seeing a broad based buying in metal space and Metal Index is now trading in uncharted territory. expect this performance to continue and dips could be considered as a buying opportunity, Jindal Steel, SAIL, Hindalco are preferred picks," Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

The upbeat mood was aided by remarks made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the period of extraordinary tightening in US monetary policy may be coming to an end and by a conversation about prospective reductions in borrowing costs.

On Friday, the Sensex, Nifty 50, and domestic benchmark indices all reached new all-time highs. At 10:04 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.54% to 70,898.30, while the Nifty 50 index increased by 0.58% to 21,306.05 points.

"While major European central banks maintained steady interest rates, this move, along with a four-month low in the dollar index, made greenback-priced base metals more affordable for foreign buyers.

Positive developments in China, including the relaxation of home purchase restrictions in Beijing and Shanghai, contributed to an improved sentiment towards the troubled property sector," said Saish Sandeep Sawant Dessai, Analyst, Angel One.

Based on official data released on Friday, Reuters calculated that China's fiscal revenue increased by 4.3% in November compared to the same month last year, accelerating from a 2.6% gain in October.

According to data from the finance ministry, fiscal revenue increased by 7.9% in the first 11 months over the same period last year, as opposed to 8.1% growth in the January–October period.

