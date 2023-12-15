Nifty Metal touches record high on weak dollar, strong Chinese economic data; NALCO, Tata Steel lead rally
Nifty Metal: As the Dollar Index has corrected, analysts say that metal stocks are gaining momentum. Since there is an inverse relationship between the two, they predict stock-specific outperformance in this sector.
Nifty Metal today touched a record high of 7,734.50 points intraday and gained over 2% due to weakened dollar and the expectation of US interest rate cuts in the upcoming year, which analysts believe will spur economic growth and raise demand for metals. So far in 2023, Nifty Metal index has surged 14%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started