Nifty Metal up 5% in September so far; can metal stocks sustain these gains?5 min read 07 Sep 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Metal stocks have been rising recently, driven by hopes of increased demand from China and domestically as economic growth picks up. The Nifty Metal index has gained about 5 per cent in September so far, outperforming the benchmark Nifty, which has risen by about 2 per cent.
Metal stocks have been quietly rising of late. In September so far, the Nifty Metal index has gained approximately 5 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty has risen by about 2 per cent. With the exception of August, when the metal pack fell by 1.5 per cent, the index has witnessed significant gains since March this year, driven by hopes of a revival in demand both from China and domestically as economic growth picks up.
