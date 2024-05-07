Nifty Metal was best-performing index in April with 11% surge. Will the rally continue?
Metals stocks are thriving due to strong economic data and global trends. Experts believe the rally will continue, with bullish outlook on Hindalco, Tata Steel, and Coal India.
Metals stocks have been thriving recently, supported by favorable economic data and global market trends. Strong PMI data from China and robust economic fundamentals in the US have propelled commodity prices upward, especially for base metals such as copper and aluminum. Supply constraints in these metals, combined with the London Metal Exchange's ban on Russian-origin metals, have contributed to the rise in prices. As the Federal Reserve considers potential interest rate cuts and China is expected to introduce new stimulus measures, the forecast for metals remains optimistic.
