Nifty Metal's 18% YTD rally adds ₹1.6 lakh crore to investor wealth. Time to be euphoric or cautious?

Commodities, rather than equities, have been the focus of investors over the last year or so. The share price performance of top metal-producing companies is a testament to this trend. At a time when the Indian stock market is struggling, the Nifty Metal index has emerged as the best-performing sector among the 16 main indices on NSE.

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Data from ACE Equity shows that only five of these 16 indices have eked out positive gains this year, including commodities, healthcare, pharma, energy and metal. And Nifty Metal is the leading performer following a 18% rally, adding ₹1,60,503 crore to investor wealth. At the same time, the Nifty 50 index has slumped by over 8%.

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Barring APL Apollo Tubes and Jindal Stainless, most stocks from the 15-stock index have eked out gains of up to 57%. Meanwhile, Vedanta shares recently traded ex-demerger, and the data doesn't capture the true price trend of the Anil Agarwal-led company.

What's driving metal stocks? This rise in metal stocks is not a single-factor story. It is several tailwinds arriving at the same time, and that combination is what has made the move so sharp.

1. Surge in commodity prices The primary driver has been a significant surge in global metal prices, according to Rajesh Singla, CEO & Fund Manager, Alpha AMC, as rising prices directly translate into better revenue and margin expectations for Indian metal companies. LME aluminium crossed $3,000 per tonne, copper climbed to multi-year highs near $13,000 per tonne, and zinc and silver prices moved sharply higher.

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2. Weak US dollar A declining US dollar has emerged as another boon for these metal counters as it helps drive demand. "Commodity prices denominated in dollars become more affordable for buyers in other currencies, stimulating global demand. Reduced uncertainty around US tariffs has also improved the export outlook for metal producers," Singla explained.

3. Weakening Chinese capacities Globally, supply discipline has improved. China registered a 4.6% decline in steel output in early 2026, which tightened global supply exactly when India's domestic and export demand was picking up. Meanwhile, closures in Europe have tightened the market.

4. India's infra push The growing domestic demand is also an important catalyst. India's infrastructure spend is running at an unprecedented pace, roads, railways, defence, urban development, all of which are metal-intensive, said Gaurav Bhandari, CEO at Monarch Networth Capital Ltd, underscoring the growing demand for metals like steel, copper wiring, and aluminium

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India's domestic steel demand is expected to grow around 9% in 2026, driven by government infrastructure spending with capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crore budgeted for FY26-27.

Is the rally in metal stocks sustainable? Though structural drivers remain in place, analysts remain concerned about valuations following the sharp run. The index had added 29% last year, recording six straight yearly gains.

Singla said that while the structural case for metals is real and not going away, he would urge caution on valuations.

"India's infrastructure pipeline, the energy transition, AI data centre buildout, and defence manufacturing all require copper, aluminium, and steel in volumes that will grow for years. India remains at the centre of the global ferrous growth story, underpinned by strong infrastructure spending, urbanisation, and manufacturing-led expansion. That is not a narrative; that is a decade-long demand curve," he said.

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However, he added that the Nifty Metal index has bounced 18% from its March 2026 lows, with several stocks hitting record highs including Hindalco, Nalco, Vedanta, and Welspun Corp. After a move of that magnitude in such a short period, the easy money has been made and from here, returns will depend far more on earnings delivery than on sentiment or global price momentum, he observed.

Bhandari also called the rally fundamental-driven, and not by euphoria. He noted that, unlike previous metal rallies, which were purely commodity-price led, this one is backed by volume growth, margin expansion, and balance sheet deleveraging. However, he cautioned that valuations in select pockets, particularly mid-cap metal names, need to be watched.

In Q4FY26, earnings from the metals sector have been encouraging. Metal majors like Tata Steel reported Q4 FY26 revenue of ₹63,270 crore, up 12.54% year on year, with consolidated net profit jumping 147% to ₹2,965 crore. Meanwhile, Hindalco reported Q4 FY26 revenue of ₹64,890 crore, up 16% year on year, with net profit surging 66.4% year on year. For a company of Hindalco's scale, 66% profit growth is a strong signal that the aluminium upcycle has genuine legs, said Singla.

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SAIL recorded its highest-ever revenue, production, and sales volumes in full-year FY26, with profit after tax soaring approximately 50.5%.

"What these numbers collectively signal is that the Q4 earnings cycle for metals is strong, broad-based, and earnings-driven rather than price-driven alone. The sector is not trading on a promise of future growth; the growth is already showing up in reported numbers. That is an important distinction, and it makes the current valuation conversation more comfortable than it would be if earnings were still lagging behind stock prices," Singla noted.

Going ahead, Q1 earnings will likely decide the momentum of these gains. If globally, commodity prices hold, and domestic infrastructure spending continues at the current pace, the earnings momentum carries forward. If either softens, the stocks that have run the hardest will give back gains quickly, believe experts.

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Bhandari advised staying with market leaders who have cost advantages and integrated operations. His top picks are Hindustan Copper and SAIL.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.