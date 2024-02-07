Nifty Microcap 250 up nearly 10% in January, outperforms all major indices in last 1 year; check details
Nifty Microcap 250 rose 9.98 per cent last month, while Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 150 rose 7.28 per cent and 4.73 per cent respectively.
Nifty Microcap 250 index gained nearly 10 per cent in January 2024, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index that dropped 0.03 per cent last month. According to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal titled ‘Global Market Snapshot’, Nifty Microcap 250 rose 9.98 per cent last month, while Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 150 rose 7.28 per cent and 4.73 per cent respectively.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started